Arun Jaitley targets Rahul Gandhi, says Congress chief got M.Phil without Masters degree

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that party president Rahul Gandhi's "academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered".

"One day the focus would be on the BJP candidate`s educational qualifications, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi`s academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. After all, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree," Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

His remarks come a day after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, making a veiled reference to Gandhi, alleged that his "Cambridge certificate says his name is Raul Vinci and he read M.Phil and failed in National Economic Planning and Policy".

Swamy had also posted on Twitter a certificate from the Cambridge University which stated that Raul Vinci had scored 58 per cent in National Economy Planning and Policy while scoring 62.8 per cent overall. The certificate said 60 per cent was passing marks.

Swamy, who had earlier alleged that Rahul Gandhi had four passports including one in the name of Raul Vinci, claimed it was "Raul Vinci`s certificate of failure".

Earlier, the Congress had complained to the poll panel against Smriti Irani submitting "contradictory affidavits" to the Election Commission on her educational qualifications.