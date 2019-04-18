close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. 

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency
File photo

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency centres on Asansol in West Bengal. 

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 40.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. 

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP for the first time tasted victory from the seat, which has once dominated by Communist Party of India(Marxist). BJP's Babul Supriro defeated Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M)'s Bansa Gopal Chowdhury on the seat.

This year, the BJP has nominated actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen to contest from Asansol seat.

Here are some facts about Asansol: 

State: West Bengal
Lok Sabha constituency: Asansol
Sitting MP: Babul Supriyo
Winning margin: 70,480
Runner up: Dola Sen (Trinamool Congress)
Number of votes polled in 2014: 1,142,395
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.73%
Number of women voters in 2014: 677,788
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,813

Asansol is composed of the following assembly segments — Pandaveswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti and Barabani. All the seven assembly segments of Asansol are in Paschim Bardhaman district.

In 1951, the Asansol area was part of Burdwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 1957, it was double seat constituency.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencyAsansol Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Tension in Bengal’s Chopra after bike-borne youth prevent locals from casting votes, attack women; RAF deployed

Must Watch

PT12M5S

2019 Lok Sabha polls: A look at key seats, battles to watch out for in UP