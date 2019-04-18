Asansol Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency centres on Asansol in West Bengal.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 40.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP for the first time tasted victory from the seat, which has once dominated by Communist Party of India(Marxist). BJP's Babul Supriro defeated Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M)'s Bansa Gopal Chowdhury on the seat.

This year, the BJP has nominated actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen to contest from Asansol seat.

Here are some facts about Asansol:

State: West Bengal

Lok Sabha constituency: Asansol

Sitting MP: Babul Supriyo

Winning margin: 70,480

Runner up: Dola Sen (Trinamool Congress)

Number of votes polled in 2014: 1,142,395

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.73%

Number of women voters in 2014: 677,788

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,813

Asansol is composed of the following assembly segments — Pandaveswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti and Barabani. All the seven assembly segments of Asansol are in Paschim Bardhaman district.

In 1951, the Asansol area was part of Burdwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 1957, it was double seat constituency.