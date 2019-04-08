Aska Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 21 constituencies of the state of Odisha. It was formed before the elections of 1971. The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 19.

The Aska Lok Sabha Constituency has seven segments of Vidhan Sabha assemblies, one of which is reserved for the SC category. These assembly segments are - Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi and Hinjili.

The city of Asika or Aska belongs to the Ganjam District lies at a distance of 40 km from Brahmapur, 35 kms from Bhanjanagar.

The electors in the Aska Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Ladu Kishore Swain of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Aska parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ladu Kishore Swain was declared winner from this seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ladu Kishore Swain bagged 541,473 votes to defeat Srilokanath Ratha of the INC who bagged 229,476 votes. BJP's Mahesh Chandra Mohanty came at the third spot.

Aska MP Ladu Kishore Swain passed away at a private hospital in Odisha capital in February this year. He was 71.

This time, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Pramila Bisoi from Aska, while, Anita Subhadarshini will contest on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. However, the Congress has not announced any candidate from this constituency yet.

The BJD had won all the Lok Sabha elections from this constituency since 1998. Meanwhile, before the splitting from the Janata Dal, BJD's founder Biju Patnaik had won Aska constituency in 1996, while his son and current Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had bagged the seat on the Janata Dal's ticket in 1997.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.