At Arvind Kejriwal's mega opposition rally in Delhi today, Opposition leaders to take on the BJP

NEW DELHI: After giving a united opposition image in West Bengal, the anti-BJP front of political leaders will be attending a mega rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Ahead of the rally, Kejriwal tweeted: "Countless freedom fighters laid down their lives for our freedom and democracy. We cannot forget their sacrifices and remain silent to the tyranny of any dictator. Join us for the Save Democracy Satyagraha at the historic Jantar Mantar today afternoon."

Countless freedom fighters laid down their lives for our freedom and democracy. We cannot forget their sacrifices and remain silent to the tyranny of any dictator. Join us for the Save Democracy Satyagraha at the historic Jantar Mantar today afternoon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2019

The rally is being organised by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and will have West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in attendance. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and other parties would also address the mega rally.

"India is currently passing through a decisive phase. The Modi-Shah duo is bent upon destroying the Constitution and democracy, which our country succeeded in achieving due to the sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters," AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

An invite has also been sent to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to attend the rally. There have been reports of talks between the AAP and the Congress for the Lok Sabha election. However, local Congress leaders are believed to be against the move as the two parties have been bitter rivals in the past in Delhi and Punjab.

"Elected governments of non-BJP parties have been targeted by the Modi government, which has made a mockery of the federal structure of the Constitution. The Modi government has crossed all limits through blatant misuse of central agencies to throttle political opponents and it has no respect for the rule of law," he added.

With months to go for the general election, the rally would serve to bring the opposition leaders together in firming up the Grand Alliance to challenge the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.