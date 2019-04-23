close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Gambhir

At his first roadshow, BJP's Gautam Gambhir says want to take PM's legacy forward

Gautam Gambhir has been named as the BJP candidate from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

At his first roadshow, BJP&#039;s Gautam Gambhir says want to take PM&#039;s legacy forward

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir held a roadshow in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of filing his nomination. He has been named as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. 

Interacting with the press during his first roadshow, Gambhir said that he wants to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's legacy forward.

"I really want to contribute something to the country and whatever our PM has done in the last five years, I want to take that legacy forward," the former cricketer was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. 

Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the party's candidate and will fight Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi Marlena of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gambir, 37, hails from Rajinder Nagar. He had campaigned for Arun Jaitley in Amritsar during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Since then, he has been vehemently supporting the saffron party.

Meanwhile, the other six candidates whom BJP has named from Delhi are - Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi and singer Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi. 

Tags:
Gautam GambhirBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Breaking News: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleges EVM malfunctioning