At his first roadshow, BJP's Gautam Gambhir says want to take PM's legacy forward

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir held a roadshow in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of filing his nomination. He has been named as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Interacting with the press during his first roadshow, Gambhir said that he wants to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's legacy forward.

#Delhi: BJP MP candidate from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir holds roadshow ahead of filling his nomination, says, "I really want to contribute something to the country & whatever our PM has done in the last 5 years, I want to take that legacy forward." pic.twitter.com/eiGz9mcLCd — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the party's candidate and will fight Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi Marlena of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gambir, 37, hails from Rajinder Nagar. He had campaigned for Arun Jaitley in Amritsar during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Since then, he has been vehemently supporting the saffron party.

Meanwhile, the other six candidates whom BJP has named from Delhi are - Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi and singer Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi.