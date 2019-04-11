Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. It was formed prior to the 1951 elections.

It has six Vidhan Sabha segments. All the Assembly Constituencies that fall in Aurangabad parliamentary constituency are - Kannad, Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad West (SC), Aurangabad East, Gangapur and Vaijapur.

Named after Emperor Aurangzeb, the city is surrounded by several historical monuments including the famous Ajanta and Ellora Caves.

The Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 19) consists of 1,417,964 number of electorates in totality, of these 744,932 are males and 673,032 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire of the Shiv Sena is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Khaire got 520902 votes and defeated Patil Nitin Suresh of the INC who got 358902 votes.

For the crucial Lok Sabha election 2019, Shiv Sena has reposed faith in its sitting lawmaker Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire renominated him from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

Khaire will face a tough challenge from Congress candidate Subhash Zambad.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

After several months of deliberations, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance in Maharashtra for the general elections 2019.

As per the deal, Congress will contest on 26 seats, whereas the NCP will contest on 22 seats. The two senior partners will part with two seats each for their allies.

Some key smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Bahujan Vikash Aghadi, Peasant and Workers Party, factions of Republican group leaders, like Jogendra Kawade and RG Gavai, independent leader Ravi Rana have also joined hands with the opposition ranks.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Swabhiman Paksha together registered a victory on 42 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress bagged twos eats, while the NCP four.