Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Aurangabad is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. Sushil Kumar Singh won the seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2014 election from Aurangabad. Singh defeated his closest rival Congress candidate Nikhil Kumar by a margin of 66347 votes.

Of the 40 seats in Bihar, 34 are unreserved seats and 6 are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments, namely - Kutumba, Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Imamganj and Tikari.

Bihar Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, Congress won two out of these six seats, JDU won two, one was bagged by the BJP and one seat went into the kitty of Hindustan Awami Morcha. Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was elected MLA from Imamganj seat.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar:

1 SOM PRAKASH Swaraj Party (Loktantrik) 2 DR DHARMENDRA KUMAR Akhil Hind Forward Bloc (Krantikari) 4 AVINASH KUMAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 6 DHIRENDRA KUMAR SINGH Independent 7 YOGENDRA RAM Independent 8 SOM PRAKASH Swaraj Party (Loktantrik) 9 NARESH YADAV Bahujan Samaj Party 11 UPENDRA PRASAD Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 14 SUSHIL KUMAR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 16 NARESH SINGH Ambedkarite Party of India 17 BRAHAMDEV THAKUR Bhartiya Mitra Party 18 MD SHAMSHAD AKHTAR KHAN Independent 20 AMERIKA MAHTO Shoshit Samaj Dal 22 SURESH PRASAD Bahujan Mukti Party 23 HARENDRA SINGH Independent 24 LAL HARI PASWAN Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party

The preparations are on in full swing for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The BJP, JDU are contesting the polls on 17 seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting on six seats. NDA will also nominate LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan to the Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) led by former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and the Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) have joined hands for the "Mahagatbandhan" in Bihar.