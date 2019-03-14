Autonomous District is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

This constituency covers two autonomous districts - Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong - and is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribe. The tribes present here include Karbi, Dimasa, Kuki, Biate, Hmar, Naga - among others.

The Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency covers five assembly segments - Haflong (ST), Bokajan (ST), Howraghat (ST), Diphu (ST) and Baithalangso (ST).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, Congress' Biren Singh Engti secured a win by defeating BJP's Joyram Engleng by a little over 24,000 votes. The voter turnout here was 77.43 per cent.

Even in 2009, Engti had emerged successful by defeating candidates from ASDC and BJP. The voter turnout that year was 69.40 per cent.

The Autonomous District has over seven lakh electors and often has a rather tense political situation.