Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Autonomous District is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BIREN SINGH ENGTI Indian National Congress 2 HOREN SING BEY Bharatiya Janata Party 3 LIENKHOCHON National People's Party 4 HOLIRAM TERANG Autonomous State Demand Committee 5 JONES INGTI KATHAR Independent

The Autonomous District has over seven lakh electors and often has a rather tense political situation.