Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Autonomous District is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|BIREN SINGH ENGTI
|Indian National Congress
|2
|HOREN SING BEY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|LIENKHOCHON
|National People's Party
|4
|HOLIRAM TERANG
|Autonomous State Demand Committee
|5
|JONES INGTI KATHAR
|Independent
The Autonomous District has over seven lakh electors and often has a rather tense political situation.