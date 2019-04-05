हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency of Assam

Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Autonomous District is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

Assam Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BIREN SINGH ENGTI Indian National Congress
2 HOREN SING BEY Bharatiya Janata Party
3 LIENKHOCHON National People's Party
4 HOLIRAM TERANG Autonomous State Demand Committee
5 JONES INGTI KATHAR Independent

The Autonomous District has over seven lakh electors and often has a rather tense political situation.

