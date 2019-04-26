close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Aviation regulator DGCA starts probe into Rahul Gandhi plane incident

The plane on way to Patna was forced to return to Delhi on Friday after experiencing "engine trouble".

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has initiated a probe into the incident of the plane carrying Congress President Rahul Gandhi suffering engine trouble, a senior official said.

The plane on way to Patna was forced to return to Delhi on Friday after experiencing "engine trouble".

The senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said the Hawker 850 XP aircraft VT-KNB returned back to Delhi after take-off due to a technical snag.

"DGCA has initiated an investigation as per the laid down procedure," he told PTI.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi at 1020 hours. There were ten people on board including two crew members, the official said.

On Twitter, Gandhi posted a video of the flight which shows him, the pilot and the co-pilot in the plane. "Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi," he tweeted.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
