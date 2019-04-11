Badaun Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It came into existence prior to the 1952 elections.

The Badaun Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 23) comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Badaun parliamentary constituency are Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Sahaswan, Bilsi and Badaun.

The electors in the Badaun Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 23 in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dharmendra Yadav got 498378 votes and defeated Vagish Pathak of the BJP.

The BJP candidate got 332031 votes in his favour.

Akmal Khan Urf Chaman of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ended up at the third place from this Lok Sabha constituency.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP has nominated Sangh Mitra Maurya from the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency. The INC has fielded Saleem Iqbal Shervani, while the SP has reposed faith in its sitting MP from Badaun Dharmendra Yadav.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum nunber of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.

The city of Badaun is the district headquarters of the Badaun District. It is a part of the Bareilly Division.