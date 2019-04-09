Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency

Bagalkot is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Bagalkot will be going to polls on April 18 and counting will be held on May 23.

Bagalkot parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Mudhol, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi, Badami, Bagalkot, Hungund and Nargund.

For the last three parliamentary elections, the seat has been in the Bharatiya Janata Party's kitty. In 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda defeated Congress candidate Ajay Kumar Sarnaik by a margin of 116560 votes. While Chandanagouda bagged 571548 votes, Sarnaik stood at the second spot with 454988 votes.

The results in 2009 were also quite similar with Chandanagouda emerging as the winner with 413272 votes. Congress candidate had in 2009 as well bagged the second spot with 377826 votes.

In Bagalkot, 72.69 per cent or 1079324 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 13 contestants who were in the fray, 11 of them lost their deposits.

The seat had been a stronghold of the Congress before the 1996 election. Since then, Congress bagged the seat only once in 1999.