In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satyapal Singh won the seat with a margin of 209866 votes. 

Baghpat is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Baghpat will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Along with the Baghpat district, the constituency covers parts of Meerut, Ghaziabad and Shamli districts. 

After the reorganisation of the parliamentary constituencies in 2008, Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five legislative assembly segments, namely Siwalkhas, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat and Modi Nagar.

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satyapal Singh won the seat with a margin of 209866 votes. The election saw a voter turnout of 71.58 per cent or 1004766 voters who exercised their franchise. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 11 lost their deposits. 

Singh is a former Police Commissioner of Mumbai and is the Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in the Narendra Modi government.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Ajit Singh had secured 238638 votes, defeating his closest rival Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Mukesh Sharma who had bagged 175611 votes.

