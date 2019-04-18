Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency centres on Baharampur in West Bengal. All the seven assembly segments of Baharampur are in Murshidabad district.

Baharampur was earlier known as Berhampore. The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 10.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has held the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency since 1999 after he defeated Pramothes Mukherjee of Revolutionary Socialist Party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is eyeing the seat for the fifth term and will contest against Trinamool Congress' Apurba Sarkar and Id Mohammad of Revolutionary Socialist Party.

Here are some facts about Baharampur:

State: West Bengal

Lok Sabha constituency: Baharampur

Sitting MP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Winning margin: 186977

Runner up: Pramothes Mukherjee (RSP)

Number of votes polled in 2014: 186,977

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 79.42%

Number of women voters in 2014: 700,840

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,835

Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats — Burwan, Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur and Naoda.

