Lok Sabha election 2019

Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency

File photo

Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. 

The Bahraich Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of five assembly segments - Balha, Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi and Bahraich. 

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. Sadhavi Savitri Bai Phule is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Phule had contested and won the seat on BJP ticket. However, in March 2019, she joined the Congress party. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Phule received 4,32,392 votes and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Shabbir Ahmad who got 3,36,747 votes.

This constituency in the state has long been represented by BJP. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate Phule is all set to take on BJP's Akshaibar Lal from the seat. 

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase. 

