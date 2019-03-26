Balakot airstrike would have taken place even without Pulwama attack: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: In a major revelation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that the Indian Air Force-conducted airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot would have taken place even without Pulwama terror attack. This was because the Centre had intelligence reports of big terror camps with hundreds of terrorists being trained.

"Pulwama attackers and masterminds were liquidated by our forces and the Army. Balakot air strike would have taken place even without Pulwama as there were intelligence reports of big terror camps with hundreds of terrorists being trained. The strike would have been carried out to kill them. We could not have been idle and waited for the terrorists too come here and then kill them," Jaitley said in an interview to Zee News.

He added that at a time when the entire nation should have been unified, as many as 29 opposition parties raised questions on the aerial operation. The Finance Minister slammed them saying that the opposition demanded evidence of the strike, alleging PM Modi of seeking political gains ahead of Lok Sabha election.

Calling Surgical strike and the IAF air raid as turning points, Jaitley came down heavily on the opposition parties and said that they were speaking in the same language as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Where we should have been united on Balakot air strike, 29 opposition parties raised doubts about the air raid. They demanded proof and even alleged that Narendra Modi allowed Pulwama for political gains during Lok Sabha election. They were speaking in the same language as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The fools (opposition leaders) here have played into the hands of Pakistan," he said.

Jaitley added: "They (Pakistan) have been sending terrorists across the LoC and we were talking about the sanctity of LoC for the last several years. Now we will not be on the back foot but play the game on front foot and target terrorists at the origin point".