Ballia Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Ballia came into being before the elections of 1952.

It consists of five legislative segments. They are Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bairia, Zahoorabad and Mohammadabad.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Bharat Singh of the BJP was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Bharat Singh bagged 359,758 votes and defeated Neeraj Shekhar, who is the son of late former PM Chandra Shekhar.

Neeraj Shekhar had won from here in the 2008 by-election and in 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has this time denied ticket to its sitting MP Bharat Sinh, which has triggered a huge protest by his supporters in Ballia.

The saffron party has this time fielded its Bhadohi MP Virendra Singh 'Mast' from this seat.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 82 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.