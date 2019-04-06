Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|M. K. Pasha
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|P. C. Mohan
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|M. K. Pasha
|Independent
|4
|Rizwan Arshad
|Indian National Congress
|5
|C.J. Aditya
|Independent
|6
|B. Krishna Prasad
|Proutist Bloc, India
|7
|Nawaz Dilber
|Karnataka Karmikara Paksha
|8
|Mellegatti Shridevi
|Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
|9
|Srinivasan R
|Indian Christian Front
|10
|Hunsur K. ChandraShekar
|Democratic Prajakranthi Party Secularist
|11
|Arun Prasad A
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
|12
|A. Christhuraj
|Independent
|13
|Kempurajan
|Republican Sena
|14
|Jenifar J. Russell
|Independent
|15
|Prakash Raj
|Independent
|16
|Pradeep Mendonca
|Independent
|17
|S. Pandurangan
|Independent
|18
|Francis Binny Jose
|Independent
|19
|Dr. Philip Mariyan
|Independent
|20
|S. Mohan Kumar
|Independent
|21
|Raparti Anil Kumar
|Independent
|22
|C. B. K. Rama
|Independent
|23
|Syed Asif Bukhari
|Independent
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, P. C. Mohan of the Bharatiya Janata Party - won by a margin of over 1.37 lakh votes. He had defeated Rizwan Arshad of the Indian National Congress. Mohan had secured 557130 votes while Arshad got 419630 votes.