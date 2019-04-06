हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka.

File Photo

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 M. K. Pasha Bahujan Samaj Party
2 P. C. Mohan Bharatiya Janata Party
3 M. K. Pasha Independent
4 Rizwan Arshad Indian National Congress
5 C.J. Aditya Independent
6 B. Krishna Prasad Proutist Bloc, India
7 Nawaz Dilber Karnataka Karmikara Paksha
8 Mellegatti Shridevi Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
9 Srinivasan R Indian Christian Front
10 Hunsur K. ChandraShekar Democratic Prajakranthi Party Secularist
11 Arun Prasad A Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
12 A. Christhuraj Independent
13 Kempurajan Republican Sena
14 Jenifar J. Russell Independent
15 Prakash Raj Independent
16 Pradeep Mendonca Independent
17 S. Pandurangan Independent
18 Francis Binny Jose Independent
19 Dr. Philip Mariyan Independent
20 S. Mohan Kumar Independent
21 Raparti Anil Kumar Independent
22 C. B. K. Rama Independent
23 Syed Asif Bukhari Independent

 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, P. C. Mohan of the Bharatiya Janata Party - won by a margin of over 1.37 lakh votes. He had defeated Rizwan Arshad of the Indian National Congress. Mohan had secured 557130 votes while Arshad got 419630 votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bangalore CentralKarnataka Lok Sabha constituency
