Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 M. K. Pasha Bahujan Samaj Party 2 P. C. Mohan Bharatiya Janata Party 3 M. K. Pasha Independent 4 Rizwan Arshad Indian National Congress 5 C.J. Aditya Independent 6 B. Krishna Prasad Proutist Bloc, India 7 Nawaz Dilber Karnataka Karmikara Paksha 8 Mellegatti Shridevi Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 9 Srinivasan R Indian Christian Front 10 Hunsur K. ChandraShekar Democratic Prajakranthi Party Secularist 11 Arun Prasad A Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 12 A. Christhuraj Independent 13 Kempurajan Republican Sena 14 Jenifar J. Russell Independent 15 Prakash Raj Independent 16 Pradeep Mendonca Independent 17 S. Pandurangan Independent 18 Francis Binny Jose Independent 19 Dr. Philip Mariyan Independent 20 S. Mohan Kumar Independent 21 Raparti Anil Kumar Independent 22 C. B. K. Rama Independent 23 Syed Asif Bukhari Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, P. C. Mohan of the Bharatiya Janata Party - won by a margin of over 1.37 lakh votes. He had defeated Rizwan Arshad of the Indian National Congress. Mohan had secured 557130 votes while Arshad got 419630 votes.