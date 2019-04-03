Banka is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Banka Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments – Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya, Banka, Katoria and Belhar.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -won by a margin of just 10 thousand votes. He had defeated Putul Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The voter turnout figure was at 84.27 percent across 1580 polling stations. In the closely fought contest, Yadav secured 285150 votes while Putul Kumari got 275006 votes

Other member in the fray were Sanjay Kumar of the CPI and Naresh Kumar Priyadarshi who was an independent.

In the year 2009, Digvijay Singh who was an independent, defeated RJD candidate Jai Prakesh Narain Yadav. Singh managed to get 1.85 lakh against Yadav. The voter turnout across 1499 polling stations for this election here was 48.74 percent.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Damodar Rawat of the Janata Dal (United) and Giridhari Yadav of the Indian National Congress.