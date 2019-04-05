हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Banka Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Banka Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar.

Banka Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Banka is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 GIRIDHARI YADAV Janata Dal (United)
2 JAI PRAKASH NARAYAN YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal
3 MD. RAFIQUE ALAM Bahujan Samaj Party
4 KAILASH PRASAD SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
5 NEELU DEVI Bhartiya Dalit Party
6 PHESAL ANSARI Bharatiya Momin Front
7 RAJKISHOR PRASAD Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
8 AMARJEET KUMAR Independent
9 UMAKANT YADAV Independent
10 MP YADAV Independent
11 NARESH YADAV Independent
12 PAWAN THAKUR Independent
13 PUTUL KUMARI Independent
14 PRAMOD SINGH WELDONE Independent
15 PRAVIN KUMAR JHA Independent
16 MANOJ KUMAR SAH Independent
17 MRITIUNJAY ROY Independent
18 MD. MUKHTAR ALAM Independent
19 SANJIV KUMAR KUNAL Independent
20 SYED ALAMDAR HUSSAIN Independent

 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -won by a margin of just 10 thousand votes. He had defeated Putul Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The voter turnout figure was at 84.27 percent across 1580 polling stations. In the closely fought contest, Yadav secured 285150 votes while Putul Kumari got 275006 votes

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BankaBihar Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking rescheduling of Lok Sabha polling dates in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Must Watch

PT15M40S

VVIP chopper scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet, 'AP' Stands for Ahmed Patel but who is Mrs.Gandhi?