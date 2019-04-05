Banka Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Banka is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GIRIDHARI YADAV Janata Dal (United) 2 JAI PRAKASH NARAYAN YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal 3 MD. RAFIQUE ALAM Bahujan Samaj Party 4 KAILASH PRASAD SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 NEELU DEVI Bhartiya Dalit Party 6 PHESAL ANSARI Bharatiya Momin Front 7 RAJKISHOR PRASAD Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 8 AMARJEET KUMAR Independent 9 UMAKANT YADAV Independent 10 MP YADAV Independent 11 NARESH YADAV Independent 12 PAWAN THAKUR Independent 13 PUTUL KUMARI Independent 14 PRAMOD SINGH WELDONE Independent 15 PRAVIN KUMAR JHA Independent 16 MANOJ KUMAR SAH Independent 17 MRITIUNJAY ROY Independent 18 MD. MUKHTAR ALAM Independent 19 SANJIV KUMAR KUNAL Independent 20 SYED ALAMDAR HUSSAIN Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -won by a margin of just 10 thousand votes. He had defeated Putul Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The voter turnout figure was at 84.27 percent across 1580 polling stations. In the closely fought contest, Yadav secured 285150 votes while Putul Kumari got 275006 votes