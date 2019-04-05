Banka Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Banka is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|GIRIDHARI YADAV
|Janata Dal (United)
|2
|JAI PRAKASH NARAYAN YADAV
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|3
|MD. RAFIQUE ALAM
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|KAILASH PRASAD SINGH
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|5
|NEELU DEVI
|Bhartiya Dalit Party
|6
|PHESAL ANSARI
|Bharatiya Momin Front
|7
|RAJKISHOR PRASAD
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|8
|AMARJEET KUMAR
|Independent
|9
|UMAKANT YADAV
|Independent
|10
|MP YADAV
|Independent
|11
|NARESH YADAV
|Independent
|12
|PAWAN THAKUR
|Independent
|13
|PUTUL KUMARI
|Independent
|14
|PRAMOD SINGH WELDONE
|Independent
|15
|PRAVIN KUMAR JHA
|Independent
|16
|MANOJ KUMAR SAH
|Independent
|17
|MRITIUNJAY ROY
|Independent
|18
|MD. MUKHTAR ALAM
|Independent
|19
|SANJIV KUMAR KUNAL
|Independent
|20
|SYED ALAMDAR HUSSAIN
|Independent
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -won by a margin of just 10 thousand votes. He had defeated Putul Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The voter turnout figure was at 84.27 percent across 1580 polling stations. In the closely fought contest, Yadav secured 285150 votes while Putul Kumari got 275006 votes