Bansgaon Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 82 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bansgaon Lok Sabha Constituency was formed before 1957. It is reserved for the SC category.

The Bansgaon Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 67) has five Vidhan Sabha segments. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Bansgaon parliamentary constituency are Chauri Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Rudrapur and Barhaj.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Kamlesh Paswan of BJP was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Paswan bagged 417959 votes and defeated BSP candidate Sadal Prasad.

Some of the noted candidates contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are sitting BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan, Kush Saurabh (INC) and Sadal Prasad from BSP.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 82 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.