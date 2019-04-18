close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Banswara Lok Sabha constituency

Banswara Lok Sabha constituency

Banswara Constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. It was formed before the 1952 elections.

It is reserved for the ST category and comprises of eight Vidhan Sabha segments.

The eight Assembly Constituencies that fall in Banswara parliamentary constituency are Dungarpur (ST), Sagwara (ST), Chorasi (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Banswara (ST), Bagidora (ST) and Kushalgarh (ST).

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Manshankar Ninama of BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ninama managed to get 577433 votes and trounced Resham Malviya of the INC who got 485517 votes.

In 2009, Tarachand Bhagora of the INC had won from the Banswara Lok Sabha seat.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencyBanswara Lok Sabha Constituency
