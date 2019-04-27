Bar Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for 'false' statements: BJP urges EC

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday appealed to the Election Commission to bar AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by making a provocative statement on a tweet by party president Amit Shah.

BJP has complained to the apex poll body that Kejriwal has violated the MCC through his statement on a tweet by Shah where the BJP president had stated, "we will remove every single infiltrator from the country except Buddh, Hindus & Sikhs".

The BJP alleged that Kejriwal has reportedly said that the BJP considers "Muslims, Christians, Jains, Parsis and other minorities in India as" infiltrators ".

Live TV

The AAP convenor allegedly made these remarks in a press conference in the national capital.

"... the manifesto of BJP only talks about illegal infiltrators and no one else," the memorandum submitted by the BJP leaders to the apex poll panel said.

It said that Delhi CM's intention was to create panic and mutual hate among communities by misleading people.

In view of the matter, the BJP leadership urged the poll panel to censure Kejriwal and bar him from the campaigning and media interaction during the Lok Sabha poll.

While, all this happened, a senior AAP party leader filed a complaint against PM Narendra Modi for exceeding Rs 70-lakh limit on Varanasi roadshow.

The complaint was filed by senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh with the Election Commission (EC).

In a letter to the election officer of Varanasi, Singh claimed that total expenditure of Rs 1.27 crore was incurred to take out the roadshow on Thursday.

He has also given the break-up.

"The expenses incurred on the private jets used by various BJP leaders to reach Varanasi were Rs 64 lakh. Over 100 BJP leaders took commercial flights to reach Varanasi at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. The hotel expenses were around Rs 8 lakh, while the expenditure on vehicles was Rs 6 lakh," Singh has said in the letter, according to PTI.

Besides, Rs 5 lakh was spent on food, Rs 5 lakh on poll accessories, Rs 2 lakh each on the social media campaign, sound system and stage, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has claimed.

He has also mentioned that Rs 20 lakh was spent to ferry BJP workers by train.

Singh has alleged that the total expenditure crossed the limit of Rs 70 lakh set by the EC for a roadshow and sought action against Modi.

(With Agency inputs)