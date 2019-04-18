Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency is based on Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal.

The seat is reserved for scheduled castes and its polling number is 38.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

As per order of the Delimitation Commission in respect of the delimitation of constituencies in the West Bengal, Burdwan, Katwa and Durgapur ceased to exist from 2009 and new constituencies came into being: Bardhaman Purba and Bardhaman-Durgapur.

The seat is currently held by Sunil Kumar Mandal of Trinamool Congress who defeated Ishwar Chandra Das of CPI(M) with a margin of 114,479 votes. Mandal is seeking a second term from the seat opposite CPI(M)'s Iswar Chandra Das and Congress' Siddhartha Majumdar.

BJP has fielded Santosh Roy from the seat.

Here are some facts about Bardhaman Purba:

State: West Bengal

Lok Sabha constituency: Bardhaman Purba

Sitting MP: Sunil Kumar Mandal

Winning margin: 114479

Runner up: Ishwar Chandra Das, CPI(M)

Number of votes polled in 2014: 13,20,922

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 86.21

Number of women voters in 2014: 736,699

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1892

Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats — Raina (SC), Jamalpur (SC), Kalna (SC), Memari, Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar and Katwa.

All the seven assembly segments of Bardhaman Purba are in Purba Bardhaman district.