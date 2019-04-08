Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 21 parliamentary constituencies of Odisha. It was formed after the 2008 delimitation of assemblies. The Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency covers seven Vidhan Sabha segments - Padampur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira, Bhatli, Brajarajnagar.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 1.

The electors in the Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Prabhas Kumar Singh of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Bargarh parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prabhas Kumar Singh was declared winner from this seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prabhas Kumar Singh bagged 383,230 votes to decimate Subash Chouhan of the BJP who bagged 372052 votes. While, Congress candidate Sanjay Bhoi came at the third spot. In 2009, Bhoi of the BJD had managed to bag this seat.

This time, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Prasanna Acharya from Bargarh, while Pradeep Debata is contesting on the Congress ticket. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a ticket to Suresh Pujari from this constituency.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.



Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.

The polls will be held in 1,035,918 polling stations across the country compared to 928,000 set up during the last Lok Sabha election in 2014.