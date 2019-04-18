Barmer Lok Sabha constituency

Barmer Constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. It was formed before the elections of 1957.

Presently, this constituency comprises of eight Vidhan Sabha segments, of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Barmer parliamentary constituency are - Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudahmalani and Chohtan (SC).

Ths seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 17.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, poling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Barmer is the second largest district in Rajasthan.

Col. Sona Ram of BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Sona Ram managed to get 488747 votes and trounced Jaswant Singh of the IND who got 401286 votes. Jaswant Singh was also a former union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. Meanwhile, in 2009 elections, Harish Chaudhary had bagged the seat on the Congress ticket.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated Kailash Chaudhry from the Barmer seat, while the Congress has fielded Manvendra Singh, son of former BJP leader Jaswant Singh, to cntest from here.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.