Bashirhat Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal. Bashirhat Lok Sabha Constituency consists of 7 assembly segments.

All the seven constituencies of Basirhat are in South 24 Pragnas.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Basirhat parliamentary constituency are - Baduria, Haroa, Minakhan (SC), Sandeshkhali (ST), Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar and Hingalganj (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Idris Ali of AITC was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Ali bagged 492,326 votes and decimated Nurul Huda of the CPI who got 382667 votes.

This time, the BJP has fielded Sayantan Basu, INC has projected Qazi Abdur Rahim and the TMC has declared Nusrat Jahan as its candidate from Bashirhat seat.

The stakes are high for ruling TMC and the BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.