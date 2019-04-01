हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Berhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Berhampur Constituency covers seven assembly segments.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MSDESkillIndia

Berhampur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Odisha and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11.

Berhampur Constituency covers seven assembly segments –  Chatrapur, Gopalpur, Berhampur, Chikiti, Digapahandi, Mohana and Parlakhemundi.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Siddhanta Mahapatra of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) – won with a huge margin of over 1.27 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Chandra Sekhar Sahu.

The voter turnout figure was at 67.90 percent across 1543 polling stations. Bharatiya Janata Party's Rama Chandra Panda, Communist Party of India's (Marxist) Ali kishor Patnaik and Aam Aadmi Party's Dhanada Kanta Mishra.

In the year 2009, Mahapatra had defeated Sahu by getting a margin of 57 thousand votes.

The voter turnout across 1325 polling stations for this election here was 58.92 percent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Pabitra Gamango from Bahujan Samaj Party.

 

