Bhandara–Gondiya is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11. This constituency was formed in 2008

Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments - Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora and Gondia.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nanabhau Patole of the BJP - who is now with the Congress - roared to a win by a margin of almost 1.50 lakh votes. He had defeated Nationalist Congress Party heavyweight Praful Patel. The voter turnout figure was at 72.31 per cent across 2079 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were BSP's Sanjay Nasare and AAP's Prashant Mishra but they failed to connect with most of the voters here.

In the year 2009, Patel had managed to secure a resounding win by getting 4.89 lakh votes against Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole who was an Independent at the time. The voter turnout across 2048 polling stations for this election here was 71.11 per cent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were BJP's Shishupal Natthu Patle and BSP's Virendrakumar Kasturchand Jaiswal.