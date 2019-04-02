Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 2008. It covers six assembly segments - Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora and Gondia.

Bhandara–Gondiya is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

SL. Candidate Party 1 Suhas Anil Funde Independent 2 B. D. Borkar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 3 K. N. Nanhe Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 4 Dr.Prakash Ganpatrao Malgave Independent 5 Dr.Prakash Ganpatrao Malgave Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Devidas Santuji Lanjewar Independent 7 Tarka Devidas Nepale Independent 8 Gajbhiye Pramod Hiraman Independent 9 Adv. Jaiswal Virendrakumar Kasturchand Independent 10 Adv. Jaiswal Virendrakumar Kasturchand Independent 11 Patle Rajendra Sahasram Independent 12 Patle Rajendra Sahasram Independent 13 Vilas Jiyalal Raut Independent 14 Vilas Jiyalal Raut Independent 15 Aamkar Gyaniram Bhajirao Independent 16 Dr. Vijaya Rajesh Nandurkar Bahujan Samaj Party 17 Panchbudhe Nana Jairam Nationalist Congress Party 18 Ramesh Jivlang Khobragade Independent 19 Anil Bawankar Nationalist Congress Party 20 K. N. Nanhe Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 21 Atul Sharadchandra Halmare Independent 22 Atul Sharadchandra Halmare Independent 23 Atul Sharadchandra Halmare Independent 24 Atul Sharadchandra Halmare Independent 25 Rajkumar Bhelave Peoples Republican Party 26 Suresh Tukaram Tichkule Independent 27 Nirwan Raju Rambhau Independent 28 Kuldeepsing Birsing Bachhil Independent 29 Devidas Santuji Lanjewar Independent 30 Devidas Santuji Lanjewar Independent 31 Rakesh Nilkant Chopkar Independent 32 Munishwar Daulat Katekaye Independent 33 Sunil Baburao Mendhe Bharatiya Janata Party 34 Bopache Kushal Parasram Independent 35 Bopache Kushal Parasram Bharatiya Janata Party 36 Dr. Sunil Sampat Chawale Independent 37 Maraskolhe Bhojraj Isulal Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 38 Rajkumar Bhelave Peoples Republican Party 39 Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke Bharatiya Janata Party 40 Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke Bharatiya Janata Party 41 Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke Bharatiya Janata Party 42 Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke Bharatiya Janata Party 43 Sunil Baburao Mendhe Bharatiya Janata Party 44 Sunil Baburao Mendhe Bharatiya Janata Party 45 Sumit Vijay Pande Independent 46 Adv. Dhananjay Shyamlalji Rajabhoj Independent 47 Panchbudhe Nana Jairam Nationalist Congress Party 48 Ramvilas Shobelal Maskare Independent 49 Manohar Bisenji Mate Bahujan Mukti Party 50 Kalchuri Nilesh Paransingh Independent 51 Goswami Ramlal Independent 52 Anil Dayaram Meshram Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nanabhau Patole of the BJP - who is now with the Congress - roared to a win by a margin of almost 1.50 lakh votes. He had defeated Nationalist Congress Party heavyweight Praful Patel. The voter turnout figure was at 72.31 per cent across 2079 polling stations.

In the year 2009, Patel had managed to secure a resounding win by getting 4.89 lakh votes against Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole who was an Independent at the time. The voter turnout across 2048 polling stations for this election here was 71.11 per cent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were BJP's Shishupal Natthu Patle and BSP's Virendrakumar Kasturchand Jaiswal.