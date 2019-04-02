Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 2008. It covers six assembly segments - Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora and Gondia.

Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 2008. It covers six assembly segments - Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora and Gondia.

Bhandara–Gondiya is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bhandara–Gondiya  Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

SL. Candidate Party
1 Suhas Anil Funde Independent
2 B. D. Borkar Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
3 K. N. Nanhe Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
5 Dr.Prakash Ganpatrao Malgave Bharatiya Janata Party
6 Devidas Santuji Lanjewar Independent
7 Tarka Devidas Nepale Independent
8 Gajbhiye Pramod Hiraman Independent
15 Aamkar Gyaniram Bhajirao Independent
16 Dr. Vijaya Rajesh Nandurkar Bahujan Samaj Party
17 Panchbudhe Nana Jairam Nationalist Congress Party
18 Ramesh Jivlang Khobragade Independent
19 Anil Bawankar Nationalist Congress Party
25 Rajkumar Bhelave Peoples Republican Party
26 Suresh Tukaram Tichkule Independent
27 Nirwan Raju Rambhau Independent
28 Kuldeepsing Birsing Bachhil Independent
31 Rakesh Nilkant Chopkar Independent
32 Munishwar Daulat Katekaye Independent
33 Sunil Baburao Mendhe Bharatiya Janata Party
36 Dr. Sunil Sampat Chawale Independent
37 Maraskolhe Bhojraj Isulal Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
45 Sumit Vijay Pande Independent
46 Adv. Dhananjay Shyamlalji Rajabhoj Independent
48 Ramvilas Shobelal Maskare Independent
49 Manohar Bisenji Mate Bahujan Mukti Party
50 Kalchuri Nilesh Paransingh Independent
51 Goswami Ramlal Independent
52 Anil Dayaram Meshram Independent

 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nanabhau Patole of the BJP - who is now with the Congress - roared to a win by a margin of almost 1.50 lakh votes. He had defeated Nationalist Congress Party heavyweight Praful Patel. The voter turnout figure was at 72.31 per cent across 2079 polling stations.

In the year 2009, Patel had managed to secure a resounding win by getting 4.89 lakh votes against Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole who was an Independent at the time. The voter turnout across 2048 polling stations for this election here was 71.11 per cent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were BJP's Shishupal Natthu Patle and BSP's Virendrakumar Kasturchand Jaiswal.

 

