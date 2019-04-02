Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 2008. It covers six assembly segments - Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora and Gondia.
Bhandara–Gondiya is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:
|SL.
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Suhas Anil Funde
|Independent
|2
|B. D. Borkar
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|3
|K. N. Nanhe
|Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|4
|Dr.Prakash Ganpatrao Malgave
|Independent
|5
|6
|Devidas Santuji Lanjewar
|Independent
|7
|Tarka Devidas Nepale
|Independent
|8
|Gajbhiye Pramod Hiraman
|Independent
|9
|Adv. Jaiswal Virendrakumar Kasturchand
|Independent
|10
|11
|Patle Rajendra Sahasram
|Independent
|12
|13
|Vilas Jiyalal Raut
|Independent
|14
|15
|Aamkar Gyaniram Bhajirao
|Independent
|16
|Dr. Vijaya Rajesh Nandurkar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|17
|Panchbudhe Nana Jairam
|Nationalist Congress Party
|18
|Ramesh Jivlang Khobragade
|Independent
|19
|Anil Bawankar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|20
|21
|Atul Sharadchandra Halmare
|Independent
|22
|23
|24
|25
|Rajkumar Bhelave
|Peoples Republican Party
|26
|Suresh Tukaram Tichkule
|Independent
|27
|Nirwan Raju Rambhau
|Independent
|28
|Kuldeepsing Birsing Bachhil
|Independent
|29
|30
|31
|Rakesh Nilkant Chopkar
|Independent
|32
|Munishwar Daulat Katekaye
|Independent
|33
|Sunil Baburao Mendhe
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|34
|Bopache Kushal Parasram
|Independent
|35
|36
|Dr. Sunil Sampat Chawale
|Independent
|37
|Maraskolhe Bhojraj Isulal
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|38
|39
|Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|40
|41
|42
|43
|44
|45
|Sumit Vijay Pande
|Independent
|46
|Adv. Dhananjay Shyamlalji Rajabhoj
|Independent
|47
|48
|Ramvilas Shobelal Maskare
|Independent
|49
|Manohar Bisenji Mate
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|50
|Kalchuri Nilesh Paransingh
|Independent
|51
|Goswami Ramlal
|Independent
|52
|Anil Dayaram Meshram
|Independent
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nanabhau Patole of the BJP - who is now with the Congress - roared to a win by a margin of almost 1.50 lakh votes. He had defeated Nationalist Congress Party heavyweight Praful Patel. The voter turnout figure was at 72.31 per cent across 2079 polling stations.
In the year 2009, Patel had managed to secure a resounding win by getting 4.89 lakh votes against Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole who was an Independent at the time. The voter turnout across 2048 polling stations for this election here was 71.11 per cent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were BJP's Shishupal Natthu Patle and BSP's Virendrakumar Kasturchand Jaiswal.