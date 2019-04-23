Bharatpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Bharatpur constituency covers eight assembly segments – Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Kathumar and Bayana-Rupwas.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bahadur Singh Koli of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 2.45 lakh votes. He had defeated Dr.Suresh Jatav of the Indian National Congress (INC). Koli had secured 579825 votes while Jatav got 334357 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 57.00 percent across 1834 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Mahendar Kumar Jatav of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Gopal Paharia of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Ratan Singh of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 81 thousand votes against Khemchand of the BJP. While Singh got 301434 seats, Yadav secured 219980 seats.

Other members in the fray were Muhar Singh of the BSP and Raman Lal who was an Independent.