Bhiwani–Mahendragarh Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12. This constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Bhiwani–Mahendragarh constituency covers nine assembly segments – Loharu, Badhra, Dadri, Bhiwani, Tosham, Ateli, Mahendragarh, Narnaul and Nangal Chaudhry.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dharambir of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.29 lakh votes. He had defeated Rao Bahadur Singh of the Indian National Lok Dal. Dharambir had secured 404542 votes while Rao Bahadur got 275148 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 69.97 percent across 1633 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Shruti Choudhry of the Indian National Congress and Vedpal Tanwar of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, Shruti Choudhry of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 55 thousand votes against Ajay Singh Chautala of the INLD. While Choudhry got 302817 seats.

Other members in the fray were Narender Singh of the Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and Vikram Singh of the BSP.