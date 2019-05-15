Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh attacked in Punjab's Mohali

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh was attacked in Mohali, Punjab while he was campaigning for BJP on Tuesday. Pawan took to Facebook to say that he was attacked in Mohali when thousands of people had gathered to attend his programme. Pawan added that there was a police station near the venue where the programme was held and the BJP workers approached the police seeking help but the police did not do anything. The Bhojpuri singer-actor said that he managed to save himself from the attackers with the help of BJP workers.

Pawan Singh has worked in many Bhojpuri pop albums as a vocalist. His first album was Odhaniya Wali, which released in 1997. In 2008, Singh released the album Lollypop Lagelu (title song). In 2007, he played his first lead role in a film titled Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam. In 2016, Singh was awarded Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Several Bhojpuri actors have joined the BJP in the run up to Lok Sabha election 2019. Popular Bhojpuri stars like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' are contesting Lok Sabha poll on BJP ticket. Ravi Kishan is in the fray from Gorakhpur, while Nirahua is contesting from Azamgarh against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Recently, in an exclusive interview to Zee Media, Ravi Kishan had said that he was appealing the voters to return the Gorakhpur seat and temple to Yogi Adityanath. Ravi Kishan is often accompanied by other Bhojpuri actors during his campaigning. Experts maintain that the fight for Gorakhpur is not going to be easy for the Bhojpuri film star because many voters are claiming that he is an 'outsider'.

On the other hand, Nirahua had joined BJP on March 27 and exactly a week after his political debut, the Bhojpuri superstar was chosen to take on Akhilesh from Azamgarh. "When I saw a leader like PM Narendra Modi and how people are coming together just to remove him, I thought I need to come and tell them what is right and what is wrong. It would be a matter of pride for me if my party chooses to field me from Azamgarh," Nirahua had told Zee News previously.