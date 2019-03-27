Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' joins BJP

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The actor in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow joined the party officially.

ANI shared the photo on their Twitter handle.

Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/HFim2BEmKy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019

Nirahua is a top Bhojpuri actor-singer with solid a fanbase in North India belt. He has worked in several movies and won accolades for his performances. He was last seen in movies which were based on the nationalist spirit of the country such as 'Border' and 'Sher-E-Hindustan' amongst others.

Besides Nirahua, another huge Bhojpuri celebrity who will be hogging the limelight in general elections is Ravi Kishan. The superstar will be contesting the election but suspense looms over his constituency.

ANI quoted him as saying: “Actor & BJP leader Ravi Kisan: I will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the party will decide from where.”

Actor & BJP leader Ravi Kisan: I will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the party will decide from where. pic.twitter.com/177DnXJnAQ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

The election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 11, 2019. The counting will be done on May 23.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.