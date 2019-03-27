हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirahua

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' joins BJP

Nirahua is a top Bhojpuri actor-singer with solid a fanbase in North India belt. 

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav &#039;Nirahua&#039; joins BJP
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The actor in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow joined the party officially.

ANI shared the photo on their Twitter handle.

Nirahua is a top Bhojpuri actor-singer with solid a fanbase in North India belt. He has worked in several movies and won accolades for his performances. He was last seen in movies which were based on the nationalist spirit of the country such as 'Border' and 'Sher-E-Hindustan' amongst others.

Besides Nirahua, another huge Bhojpuri celebrity who will be hogging the limelight in general elections is Ravi Kishan. The superstar will be contesting the election but suspense looms over his constituency.

ANI quoted him as saying: “Actor & BJP leader Ravi Kisan: I will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the party will decide from where.”

The election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 11, 2019. The counting will be done on May 23.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

 

Tags:
NirahuaDinesh Lal YadavBJPRavi KishanLok Sabha election 2019Lok Sabha electionIndia election 2019general election 2019Bhojpuri actor
Next
Story

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra heads to Amethi, posters calling her a 'fraud' cover the city

Must Watch

PT3M43S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day