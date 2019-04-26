Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency

The Bhopal parliamentary constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Madhya Pradesh, situated in the central parts of India.

As per the Delimitation Commission of India’s Order of 2008, the total number of assembly constituencies which comprise the Bhopal seat is eight, out of which Berasia in the Bhopal district is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes and the others are not reserved for the marginalised sections of the society.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Bhopal parliamentary constituency are - Berasia (SC), Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore.

The election in this constituency will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12. In total, the polling in the sixth phase will be held in 9 constituencies spread across seven states on May 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, the polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on May 12.

Alok Sanjar of BJP was elected as the Member of Lok Sabha from this seat in the 2014 polls. Sanjar secured 714178 votes and defeated P C Sharma of the INC.

In 2009 polls, Kailash Joshi of BJP had won this seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as its candidate from the Bhopal seat. She is pitted against Congress veteran and former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Madhya Pradesh had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 Lok Sabha constituencies including Gwalior, Guna, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Indore.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.