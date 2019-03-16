Bihar BJP shortlists candidates for Lok Sabha election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday shortlisted Bihar party candidates for the Lok Sabha election for 17 constituencies.

Out of the total 17 constituencies, the candidates for 14 seats have been confirmed while three seats have the names of two candidates.

Ram Kripal Yadav, an ex-RJD member, will contest from the Patliputra seat, MoS Giriraj Singh will contest from Begusarai seat, former union minister Rajiv Pratap Ruddy from the Chapra seat, and senior BJP leader RK Sinha from the Patna Sahib constituency.

Sanjay Jaiswal will fight from the Bettiah seat, Radha Mohan Singh from the Motihari seat, RK Singh from Arrah constituency, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey from the Buxar seat, Rama Devi from the Shivhar constituency, Ajay Nishad from the Muzaffarpur seat, Nityanand Rai from the Ujjiyarpur constituency, Putul Devi from the Banka seat, Janardan Prasad Sigriwal from the Maharajganj seat and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) MLA Lalan Paswan from the Sasaram constituency.

The candidates for the three seats of Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Araria are yet to be confirmed.

The candidates are- Nitish Mishra or Gopalji Thakur from Darbhanga constituency, Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav or his son Ashok Yadav from Madhhubai seat and Dilip Jaiswal or BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain from Araria constituency.