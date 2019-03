Bihar mahagathbandhan announces full seat distribution, candidates for 32 seats

Bihar mahagathbandhan released the names of 32 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. As per the seat-sharing deal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 19 seats, Congress on nine seats, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on five seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) and Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) on three seats each and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation on 1 seat. Congress gets Patna Sahib, where Shatrughan Sinha is sitting the MP.

Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav will contest from Madhepura while Chandrika Prasad Rai, father-in-law of Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap, has been fielded from Saran constituency. The party once again fielded Sarfraz Alam from Araria and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra, which she lost to RJD rebel leader Ram Kripal Yadav in 2014.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest Gaya, while Congress leader Tariq Anwar will contest from Katihar. Congress candidate Meira Kumar, the first woman Speaker of Lok Sabha, will contest from Sasaram.

RJD will contest on Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Saran, Hajipur, Begusarai, Pataliputra, Jahanabad, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Nawada, Jhanjharpur, Araria and Sheohar.

Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement for 40 Lok Sabha seats. RJD to contest on 19 seats, Congress on 9 seats, RLSP on 5 seats, HAM(S) on 3 seats, VIP on 3 seats and CPI(ML) on 1 seat. pic.twitter.com/leJ9DhHUGS — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

Congress will contest from Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Samastipur, Munger, Patna Sahib, Sasaram, Valmiki Nagar and Supaul.

RLSP will field candidates from Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Ujiarpur, Karakat and Jamui seats.

HAM(S) will contest on Nalanda, Aurangabad and Gaya seats, while VIP from Madhubani, Muzaffarpur and Khagaria.

CPI(ML), which was given one seat from the RJD quota, will contest from Arrah.

RJD Candidates:

Bhagalpur - Bulo Mandal

Banka - Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav

Madhepura - Sharad Yadav

Darbhanga - Abdul Bari Siddiqui

Vaishali - Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Gopalganj - Surendra Ram alias Mahant

Siwan - Hina Saheb

Maharajganj - Randhir Singh

Saran - Chandrika Rai

Hajipur - Shivchandra Ram

Begusarai - Mohammad Tanveer Hasan

Pataliputra - Misa Bharti

Jahanabad - Surendra Yadav

Sitamarhi - Arjun Rai

Buxar - Jagdanand Singh

Nawada - Vibha Devi

Jhanjharpur - Gulab Yadav

Araria - Sarfaraz Alam

Congress Candidates

Kishanganj: Mohammad Javed

Katihar: Tariq Anwar

Purnia: Uday (Pappu) Singh

Supaul: Ranjeet Ranjan

Samastipur: Ashok Kumar

Munger: Neelam Devi

Sasaram: Meira Kumar

Valmiki Nagar: (To be announced later)

Patna Sahib: (To be announced later)

HAM(S) Candidates

Nalanda: Ashok Kumar Azad Chandervanshi

Aurangabad: Upendra Prasad

Gaya: Jitan Ram Manjhi



VIP Candidates

Muzaffarpur: Dr Rajbhusan Chourdhary Nishad

Khagaria: Mukesh Sahni

Madhubani: (To be announced later)

RSLP Candidate

Jamui: Bhudev Choudhary

CPI(ML) Candidate

Arrah: Raju Singh