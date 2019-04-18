Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency centres on the western part of Birbhum district in West Bengal.

The seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes from 1962 to 2004, but was declared a free seat from 2009 general elections.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

The seat is currently held by actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Roy had defeated Dr. Mohammed Qamre Elahi of CPI(M) by a margin of 67263 votes in 2014 Lol Sabha election.

CPI(M)'s Gadadhar Saha and Dr. Ram Chandra Dome have ruled the seat from 1971-89 and 1989-2004 respectively.

Here are some facts about Birbhum:

State: West Bengal

Lok Sabha constituency: Birbhum

Sitting MP: Satabdi Roy

Winning margin: 67263

Runner up: Mohammed Qamre Elahi, CPI(M)

Number of votes polled in 2014: 12,75,819

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 85.23

Number of women voters in 2014: 721,651

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1861

Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats — Dubrajpur (SC), Suri, Sainthia (SC), Rampurhat, Hansan, Nalhati and Murarai. All the seven assembly segments of Birbhum are in Birbhum district.