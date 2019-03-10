BJD becomes first party to give 33 percent reservation to women to contest Lok Sabha election

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced a reservation of 33 per cent to women to contest Lok Sabha election. The announcement was made by Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik during an election campaign rally in Kendrapara.

With the announcement, BJD will become the first party in the country to allow 33 per cent reservation for women for Parliamentary tickets. This means BJD will ensure a minimum of seven to eight tickets to women.

"I am delighted to be in Kendrapara today. Here, I have announced 33 per cent reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections," Patnaik said.

The dates for the Assembly elections in the state are expected to be declared today. The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 5 pm to announce the poll dates.