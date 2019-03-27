हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJD releases new list of candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls; fields Pinaki Misra against BJP's Sambit Patra in Puri

Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

BJD releases new list of candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls; fields Pinaki Misra against BJP&#039;s Sambit Patra in Puri
BJD is Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's party

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Wednesday evening released two lists of candidates names, whom the party is fielding for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Seven names for the Lok Sabha polls have been announced while the list for assembly election features names of 36 candidates. 

For the Lok Sabha election, BJD has fielded Pinaki Misra from Puri parliamentary constituency, from where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have given a ticket to Sambit Patra.  

Take a look at the lists here.

Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

