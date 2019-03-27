BJD releases new list of candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls; fields Pinaki Misra against BJP's Sambit Patra in Puri

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Wednesday evening released two lists of candidates names, whom the party is fielding for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Seven names for the Lok Sabha polls have been announced while the list for assembly election features names of 36 candidates.

For the Lok Sabha election, BJD has fielded Pinaki Misra from Puri parliamentary constituency, from where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have given a ticket to Sambit Patra.

Take a look at the lists here.

Odisha: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) releases another list of candidates for #LokSabhaElection2019; Pinaki Mishra to contest from Puri parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/6sz8yMK4Ye — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

Odisha: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) releases a list of 36 candidates for state assembly elections pic.twitter.com/KwY7hdZyp6 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.