Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP announces 9 more names for LS polls, fields Santosh Pandey from Raman Singh's constituency Rajnandgaon

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the names of nine more candidates in a seventh list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019.

Out of the nine, six names were from Chhattisgarh and one each for Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Telangana. With this, the party has released the names of 306 candidates, including one independent candidate.

The party fielded Santosh Pandey from Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh's home constituency Rajnandgaon. It also gave tickets to Jyoti Nand Dubey from Korba, Arun Saw from Bilaspur, Vijay Baghel from Durg and Sunil Soni from Raipur.

The BJP has announced the names of 306 candidates for the 543-member Lok Sabha in seven lists.  Polls will held in seven phases beginning on 11 April and ending on 19 May. The counting will take place on 23 May.

 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
