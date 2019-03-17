BJP announces candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for 123 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 54 seats in Arunachal Pradesh assemblies, which will go the polls along with the Lok Sabha election on April 11.

The party has named its candidates for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, according to a statement.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from Mukto assembly constituency.

Following are the lists of Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh seats:

Andhra Pradesh:

Arunachal Pradesh:

The announcement comes a day after the BJP on Saturday held a meeting under BJP chief Amit Shah. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, and other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.