Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP announces list of six candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named six more candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019 from three states - Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Two candidates have been named from Haryana (Hisar and Rohtak), three from Madhya Pradesh (Khajuraho, Ratlam, Dhar) and one from Rajasthan (Dausa). 

Brijendra Singh, son of Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, who offered to resign from the cabinet and from the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, will contest from Hisar. Arvind Sharma has been given a ticket from Rohtak.

From Rajasthan's Dausa, Jaskaur Meena will contest.

BJP has fielded Bishnu Datt Sharma from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho, GS Damor from Ratlam and Chattar Singh Darbar from Dhar. 

However, suspense continues for the prominent seats like Bhopal, Vidisha and Indore. 

Also, BJP is yet to announce its candidate from Vidisha seat, which was represented by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The BJP had announced 15 names on March 23, and three each on March 29 and April 6, respectively.

With Sunday's announcement, the saffron party has named candidates for 24 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP also announced one name candidate - Pratush Kumar Mondal - for bye-election to Uluberia Purba assembly constituency in West Bengal.

