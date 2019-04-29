BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo files counter complaint, says did not violate any rules

ASANSOL: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo on Monday filed a counter complaint after the Election Commission ordered the police to register an FIR against him for allegedly threatening an election official and assaulting a senior policeman here.

Supriyo took to Twitter to vent his anger and also lashed out on Trinamool Congress and police for doing 'politics of scaring people'.

(1/2) অত‍্যন্ত দুঃখজনক ঘটনা ২১৮ জন উচ্চমাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষার্থী আমার আসানসোল ও রানিগঞ্জ এলাকা থেকে পরিক্ষায় বসতে পারল না প্রশাসনের ব্যর্থতায়। হবে নাই বা কেন | যেখানে এক ডজন IPS অফিসার নির্লজ্জ্য ভাবে আমার সাথে খারাপ ব‍্যবহার ও ধাক্কাধাক্কি করতে ব্যস্ত থাকেন সেখানে.. — Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 30, 2018

(2/2)..সাধারণ মানুষের উপর পুলিশের লাগামহীন অত‍্যাচার হবেই তা বলাবাহুল্য। তৃণমূলের নেতা, গুন্ডা ও পুলিশ একত্রে 'ভয়' দেখানোর রাজনীতিতে মেতেছে। আমার বিশ্বাস এইভাবে ভয় দেখিয়ে মানুষেকে বেশিদিন দাবিয়ে রাখা যাবে না | — Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 30, 2018

The Union Minister also reportedly denied violating any rules.

In his complaint, Supriyo accused the Asansol police of misbehaving with him.

The apex poll panel had earlier ordered the police to file an FIR against Supriyo for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and misbehaving with an IPS officer.

It is to be noted that Supriyo was stopped from entering the Railpar area in Asansol – his constituency – on Sunday.

Police patrolling the area stopped his car citing security reasons and denied him entry.

Some other reports claimed that a mob started shouting slogans against Supriyo and demand him to leave the area immediately.

To this, Supriyo responded by saying that he has "every right to visit his constituency".

"As a public representative, I have every right to visit my constituency, especially when people are in trouble. It is my duty. But the police is saying I won't be allowed to go as Section 144 is imposed in the area. Being a minister, I cannot violate rules," Supriyo said.

A scuffle broke out between the police and Supriyo and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Violence marred the first few hours of polling in West Bengal where the fourth phase of elections is underway in eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

According to a senior election official, clashes broke out between the supporters of rival parties in Nanoor, Rampurhat, Nalhati and Siuri areas of Birbhum seat, injuring several people on the two sides.

In Dubrajpur area of the constituency, voters allegedly engaged in a scuffle with the central forces when they were barred from entering the booths with mobile phones.

Security personnel reportedly opened fire in the air to control the mob, following which polling was stalled in these booths, the official said.

The state election office has also received reports of violence from Jemua and Barabani areas of Burdwan East (SC) constituency, he maintained.

A total of 1,34,56,491 electorate will seal the fate of 68 candidates on Monday in eight parliamentary seats -- Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Burdwan East (SC), Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC) and Birbhum.

The EC has deployed 580 companies of central forces to man over 98 per cent of the polling booths in these constituencies to ensure free and fair polling.

(With PTI inputs)