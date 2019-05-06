close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Locket Chatterjee

BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee alleges TMC treated voters to chicken and rice, complains against poll officer

​​​​Locket Chatterjee is contesting the election from Hooghly Lok Sabha seat.

BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee alleges TMC treated voters to chicken and rice, complains against poll officer

Hooghly: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Locket Chatterjee, who is contesting from Hooghly Lok Sabha seat, on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) treated the voters to chicken and rice at a polling booth. After which, she registered a complaint against the polling officer.

Chatterjee, an actress-turned-politician, is contesting the poll against TMC's two-term MP Ratna De Nag, CPI(M)'s Pradip Saha and Congress' Pratul Chandra Saha. She is a former TMC member.

Seven constituencies in West Bengal are voting in the fifth phase of national election. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported during polling across these constituencies of West Bengal.

Incidents like clashes between TMC and BJP workers, hurling of bombs, injury of a candidate due to lathi charge by central forces, manhandling of a contestant and beating up of a polling agent were also reported.

Bombings were reported from outside a booth at Hingli in Bangaon constituency following a clash between two groups allegedly owing allegiance to the TMC and the BJP, in which two persons were injured, the official said.

Live TV

The BJP has accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of unleashing 'violence' on its voters and demanded a repoll in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, where party candidate Arjun Singh was allegedly beaten by TMC workers. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Locket Chatterjeelocket chatterjee bjpTMCLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

I have quit UP govt, says SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Must Watch

PT2M53S

5W1H: Mamata govt refuses Cyclone Fani review meeting with PM Modi