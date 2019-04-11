close

Smriti Irani

BJP candidate Smriti Irani performs 'pooja' ahead of filing nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi, had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

AMETHI: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday performed 'pooja' ahead of filing her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat in Amethi where she is pitted against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Her husband Zubin Irani was also present at the 'pooja'.

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi, had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister and Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra and their two sons were also present.

Polling will be held in Amethi on May 6 during the fifth phase of the general elections. In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of around one lakh votes. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh started on Thursday and will end on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

