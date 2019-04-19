close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP candidates roughed up, office and residence attacked in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal

Amid high-octane campaigning in West Bengal, several BJP candidates contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election across the state have been allegedly targeted by the workers and supporter of the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

BJP candidates roughed up, office and residence attacked in Mamata Banerjee&#039;s West Bengal

KOLKATA: Amid high-decibel campaigning in West Bengal, several BJP candidates contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election across the state have been allegedly targeted by the workers and supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.

According to reports, BJP's candidate from the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency Samik Bhattacharya was attacked and his central election working office was allegedly ransacked by the TMC workers.

Meanwhile, Chandi Charan Rai, the general secretary, BJP Kolkata North Suburban District was allegedly beaten up by miscreants. 

 

Charan was so badly beaten up that he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.  

In a similar incident, BJP's Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee's rented house in Bandel was ransacked by some miscreants on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported.

The BJP, which is the main opposition party in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state, has blamed the TMC workers for the recent attack on its candidates and workers.

Claiming the attack on its workers and candidates a handiwork of the ruling TMC, the BJP has threatened to file a complaint in this regard and demanded strict action the culprits.

During the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, violence was reported from several areas across West Bengal.

In Raiganj, the car of a CPI(M) candidate Md Salim was attacked when he went to a polling booth at Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations of attack on BJP or CPM candidates and called it a tactic to defame the ruling party.

In view of reported clashes between the TMC and BJP workers, the Election Commission had deployed 194 companies of central forces to cover 80 per cent of the over 5,000 booths in the three Lok Sabha seats where polling was held in the second phase on April 18.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BJP candidates beatenDum Dum Lok Sabha constituencyHooghly
Next
Story

He's fighting on seven seats and dreams to become PM, BS Yeddyurappa mocks HD Deve Gowda

Must Watch

PT1M33S

5W1H: Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress, joins Shiv Sena