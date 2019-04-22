BJP claims NLFT campaigning in favour of Congress in Tripura

close

Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

Agartala: The BJP on Sunday claimed that that the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was campaigning in favour of the Congress in the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was rescheduled from April 18 to April 23.

The saffron party has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

"NLFT's self-styled secretary Utpal Debbarma alias Uthai has asked people to vote for the Congress. We have got records of his appeal," BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told a press conference here.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said his office has received a complaint from the BJP on the issue, and necessary action would be taken after scrutinising the documents.
Bhattacharya also alleged that state Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debburman was spotted with Ranjit Debbarma, a former underground leader and supremo of the banned All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) during poll campaigns.

Pragya Deb Burman, sister of the TPCC president, is contesting from the constituency for the first time.

The EC had postponed voting in the constituency to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Arindam Nath said that a general diary (GD) was registered at Champahower police station in Khowai district about threats issued from a self- styled insurgent leader, which was telecast on a local channel.

When contacted, Congress vice-president Tapas Dey said, "The allegations are completely baseless, fictitious and aimed at maligning the Congress, because the BJP is certain that it would be defeated. These are all signs of frustration." 

