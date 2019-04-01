BJP has its strength, will use weakness of its opponents in elections: Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that he and Bharatiya Janata Party are sure that voters will repose their faith in Narendra Modi again. "Narendra Modi gave full freedom to the armed forces and they have destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan. Just a few days back our scientists carried out ASAT missile test," he said.

Khattar was speaking at the Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave on Monday and said that his party in the state fulfilled at least 95 per cent of promises made during poll campaign in Haryana. He added that the country comes first for the BJP.

Khattar also assured that Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of former Congress general secretary Sonia Gandhi, will be put behind bars if BJP is voted to power.

He added that crimes like rape are social evils and said that his government in Haryana have punitive action for such crimes. "Haryana has the death penalty for those who rape a child below 12 years of age. In fact, Haryana was the first state to announce a death penalty for rapists of minors," he said.

"BJP has its strength and will also use the weakness of its opponents in elections," he said at the conclave.