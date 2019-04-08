हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

BJP is taking 75 sankalp in order to change India by 2022: Amit Shah

The BJP has crafted its "Sankalp Patra" on the theme of a "Sankalpit Bharat - Shashakt Bharat" or "determined India, empowered India".

BJP is taking 75 sankalp in order to change India by 2022: Amit Shah
Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior BJP leaders released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' or manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll starting on April 11. The BJP has crafted its "Sankalp Patra" on the theme of a "Sankalpit Bharat - Shashakt Bharat" or "determined India, empowered India".

The senior BJP leader said that the party is taking 75 sankalp in order to change india by 2022, 75th year of independence.

"In five years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken 50 major decisions for the betterment of the country. From 2014-19, our government has transformed the country," Amit Shah said before the release of Sankalp Patra.

"We took suggestions from six crore people while making the sankalp patra. When we came to power in 2014, our country was ranked as 11th major economy. Today, it stands as 5th major economy," he added.

The BJP president said that Sankalp Patra was prepared after consulting 6 crore people. 

"There was a time India did not matter in front of world, in last five years, entire world has taken cognisance of us. There is not a single allegation of corruption against Modi government," noted Shah.

Terming the years between 2014 to 2019 as golden years for India, the BJP president said that a full majority government came to power in country after 30 years but despite majority, we formed NDA government. He stressed that BJP-led government has strengthened national security.

"2014 to 2019 were golden years for India. First time after 30 years that a full majority government came. Despite majority, we formed NDA government. We have strengthened national security," said Shah.

Tags:
Amit ShahBJP Sankalp PatraBJP Sankalp Patra Amit ShahLok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019
Next
Story

Beed Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Election Breaking: Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD Lok Sabha election manifesto